ISLAMABAD: The FBR has seized foreign origin smuggled clothes, electronic goods and auto parts along with the trailer. The Regional Directorate Intelligence and Investigation, FBR, Peshawar, with the help of local police seized a container along with the trailer carrying smuggled goods.

The FBR recovered container carrying 36,184 yards clothes, CNC clutch plate for HTV 990 pieces, LG air conditioners outdoor 17 Nos, LG air conditioners indoor 16 Nos, Panasonic split AC indoor 20 Nos and Panasonic split AC outdoor 19 Nos.

All these goods as well as the vehicle have been seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969. Value of the same has been assessed at Rs31 million. An FIR has also been lodged and further investigation is in progress.

In addition to the smuggled goods listed above, a few small cartons containing firecrackers have also been recovered from the seized container. The firecrackers have been handed over to the police authorities for taking action under the relevant law. An Afghan national driving the vehicle has also been arrested and given in police custody.

0



0







FBR seizes Rs31m foreign smuggled goods was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175954-FBR-seizes-Rs31m-foreign-smuggled-goods/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FBR seizes Rs31m foreign smuggled goods" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175954-FBR-seizes-Rs31m-foreign-smuggled-goods.