LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Additional Director General (HQ), Samia Saleem has entrusted the additional charge of the post of assistant director (SFP) Avenue–I site office to Naveed Ahmad, assistant director, Estate Management,(Avenue-I).

Mudassar Majeed, deputy director, general cadre, awaiting posting, has been posted in Directorate of Land Development-I. Rana Umer Saeed, deputy director, general cadre/BS-18,working in Security Featured Papers Cell, has been transferred and posted as senior estate officer in Directorate of Estate Management-II. Ghulam Shabbir, staff officer, BS-17, working as estate officer in Directorate of Estate Management-II, has been directed to report to Administration Directorate. Muhammad Yamin, staff officer, working as administrative office-I in Directorate of Administration, has been posted in Directorate of Estate Management-II.

Meanwhile, staff of the Town Planning Wing of LDA demolished a marriage hall situated along Manawan Canal Road on Saturday, during its ongoing drive against violation of building regulations.

Building plans for construction of the marriage hall had not been got approved by LDA. It had earlier been demolished twice by LDA but its owners rebuilt it.

Meanwhile, staff of Recovery Directorate of LDA sealed 10 residential properties in different localities of the City which had been illegally used for commercial purposes without getting permission and depositing commercialisation fee. The properties are located in Faisal Town, New Garden Town, Guberg and Muslim Town where restaurant, schools, gyms and offices were functioning.

