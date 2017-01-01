ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs1,452 billion during first half (July-Dec) period of the current financial year 2016-17 against desired target of Rs1,594 billion, registering a shortfall to the tune of Rs142 billion.

“We have collected over Rs370 billion as provisional figure in December 2016 against fixed target of Rs392 billion and few billion more will be added into it till finalising of the revenue collection,” FBR’s Spokesman Dr Iqbal confirmed to The News here on Saturday.

The FBR will have to achieve gigantic task of collecting Rs2,152 billion during the second half (Jan-June) period of the current fiscal year in order to materialise highly ambitious target of Rs3,604 billion on June 30, 2017.

The FBR is facing difficult task of meeting tax collection target from start of this ongoing fiscal year and Finance Ministry high-ups argued that the declined POL prices played havoc with the tax collection as it was causing revenue loss to the tune of Rs20 to 22 billion on monthly basis. The reduced rate of GST for fertiliser is also causing loss to the tune of Rs3 to 4 billion on monthly basis. It seems impossible that the FBR will be able to achieve its desired annual target after achieving 60 percent growth in tax revenues in last three years.

