LAHORE: Another year passed but the 1946 kanals land deal worth billions of rupees couldn’t be implemented between the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Lahore, due to which the former couldn’t get its due share.

The matter of 1946 kanals land deal between DHA, Lahore, and ETPB has been pending since 2007 wherein both the parties have agreed that the former would allocate/transfer residential plots, one kanal each, at 33 percent share of total developed residential plots to the latter besides giving it 100 commercial plots on payment.It was also agreed by the DHA that as per their standard town planning, they would get 331 residential plots whereas 642 out of total 973 residential plots would go to the Board.

So far the Board couldn’t get even a single plot, residential/commercial, because the Authority has been demanding development charges, amounting to approximately Rs90 crores, besides Rs7-9 crores per commercial plot from the ETPB. Now the ETPB has taken the matter again in the Supreme Court to get their share from DHA.

It may be relevant to mention here that Phase-6 and Phase-9 of DHA, Lahore, are being developed on the ETPB land. The ETPB land is located in Mauza Lidhar, Mauza Mota Singh Wala and Mauza Dera Chahal near Lahore Cantonment, adjacent to DHA, Lahore.

Similarly, the repeated promises made by the ETPB Chairman regarding starting work on Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana Sahib and Gandhara University, Taxila, at the end of 2016 couldn’t be fulfilled due to multiple issues.

Though, an advisory board was formed with regard to establishing both universities but the main issue, land couldn’t be acquired as yet. The Board has been facing stiff resistance from its tenants in Nankana Sahib which needs strong local political and administration support to address the issue. As far as establishment of Gandhara University is concerned, private land is being inspected. As per initial plans, both universities would be established on around 400 to 600 acres of land.

In 2016, the Board also earned laurels from across the globe, particularly from the Sikh community, for opening three historic Gurdwaras, one in Peshawar and two in Nankana Sahib, which had been closed since the riots erupted soon after the Partition in 1947.

0



0







Another year passes without implementation of ETPB land deal was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175947-Another-year-passes-without-implementation-of-ETPB-land-deal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Another year passes without implementation of ETPB land deal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175947-Another-year-passes-without-implementation-of-ETPB-land-deal.