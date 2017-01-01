CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities on Saturday released former opposition governor and presidential candidate Manuel Rosales from house arrest and freed five lesser-known anti-government activists from prison, Rosales said via Twitter.

Rosales was jailed in 2015 upon his return to Venezuela from Peru, where he fled six years earlier after being charged with illicit enrichment by the government of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

He was granted house arrest in October. “I inform the people of Venezuela that I have been freed along with other political prisoners,” Rosales wrote.

“We continue fighting for the release of all the political prisoners and the return of those in exile.” Five other activists were released from prison on the condition that they not leave the country and appear periodically in court, according to lawyer Gonzalo Himiob of rights group Penal Forum.

