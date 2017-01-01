MOSUL, Iraq: A Yazidi woman held captive by Islamic State militants for more than two years managed to escape when Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul and provided information that helped them retake a neighbourhood of the city, Iraqi commanders said.

The 42-year old woman, who asked to remain unnamed, was kidnapped by the militants from her hometown of Sinjar in the summer of 2014 when they overran northern Iraq and purged its Yazidi minority.

Hundreds of Yazidis were killed and more than 6,000 taken captive by the hardline militants, who regard the Yazidis’ faith as devil-worship. Since then, some have escaped or have been bought back from the militants, but as many as 3,500 remain in Islamic State captivity, according to a recent estimate provided by the office that handles kidnappings in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Iraqi forces are now fighting to retake Mosul, the militants’ last major stronghold in Iraq, where many Yazidis were held. The woman, speaking to reporters on Friday, said she had been moved from one neighbourhood of Mosul to another until her captor fled the city, leaving her with his parents in the Quds neighbourhood, which she was finally able to flee.

