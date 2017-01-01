WASHINGTON: Donald Trump sent New Year’s greetings to his “many enemies” in a backhanded tweet on Saturday in which he gloated over his political conquests.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” the US president-elect wrote.

The message on Twitter, Trump’s preferred mode of communication, caps a year in which he overcame long odds to vanquish 16 other Republicans vying to become the party’s White House nominee.

He then upended Democrat Hillary Clinton in last month’s general election -- her formidable political machine and bigger campaign coffers notwithstanding -- in a shock election upset.

0



0







Trump sends new year’s greeting to his ‘many enemies’ was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175930-Trump-sends-new-years-greeting-to-his-many-enemies/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump sends new year’s greeting to his ‘many enemies’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175930-Trump-sends-new-years-greeting-to-his-many-enemies.