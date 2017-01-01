bits and pieces

My heart wasn’t in it anymore, says Ivanovic

LONDON: Former women’s tennis world number one Ana Ivanovic admitted Saturday she retired this week because she felt both physically and mentally unfit to carry on after years of battling injuries.

The 29-year-old Serbian — whose sole Grand Slam success came in the 2008 French Open one of her 15 WTA titles — added she wanted to retire while she still loved the sport.

“The last few years have been a struggle with injury,” Ivanovic told The Times newspaper on Saturday.

“It was always a fight coming back and so much work on the court, off the court, and then not sometimes being in the best shape.

“For me, the IPTL (International Premier Tennis League who hosted events in Singapore and India recently) was a last test.

“I didn’t have the feeling in my body and in my heart that I should push more.

“It’s never easy to step back from something you love, but I wanted it to remain my love rather than something that I have to do or end up despising because it hurt.”

Nadal wins fourth UAE title

ABU DHABI: Rafael Nadal ended an injury-plagued 2016 on a high by lifting the Mubadala World Tennis Championship title for a fourth time on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard defeated 11th-ranked Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in their first meeting after world number one Andy Murray earlier ousted Canada’s Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to take third place.

Nadal’s 2016 campaign had been ruined by a wrist injury that forced him out of Roland Garros after the second round and saw him miss Wimbledon.

But he looked in form throughout the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, beating Czech Tomas Berdych in the quarter-final and Raonic in the semi-finals.

Wimbledon and Olympic champion Murray, who was knighted in the New Year Honours list, lost to Goffin in Friday’s semi-final, his first defeat in six meetings with the 11th-ranked Belgian.

Nadal will now head to Australia for the Brisbane International.

In the match for fifth-place in the six-man field, France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Czech Thomas Berdych 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 10-3.

Shot put queen Adams now Dame Valerie

WELLINGTON: Shot put queen Valerie Adams received one of New Zealand’s highest awards on Saturday, being made a dame in the New Year honours list.

The four-time World champion, double Olympic gold medallist and one of New Zealand’s most popular sports stars, has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to athletics.

“Thank You NZ. Very honoured and humbled to be bestowed this award,” Adams tweeted.

At 32, Adams is the youngest person to be made a dame or knight in New Zealand. World squash champion Dame Susan Devoy and Mt Everest conqueror Sir Edmund Hillary were both 34 when they were honoured.

A dame or knight companion is the country’s third highest honour behind the Order of New Zealand, which is restricted to 20 living members, and the knights and dames grand companion, which is limited to 30 living people.

Welsh side break Ajax’s 44-year win record

LONDON: Welsh champions The New Saints broke Ajax Amsterdam’s 44-year-old record for the most consecutive wins in top-flight football on Friday.

A 2-0 victory at Cefn Druids in the Welsh Premier League allowed them to move to 27 successive wins, one better than the 26 matches won in a row by the legendary Ajax team of Johan Cruyff in 1972.

The New Saints, also known as TNS, have won 21 successive games in the league this season and six in cup tournaments.

They are 21 points clear in the table and easily on course for a ninth league title in 12 seasons.

0



0







Bits and Pieces was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175924-Bits-and-Pieces/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bits and Pieces" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175924-Bits-and-Pieces.