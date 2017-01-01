Shehzad helps HBL set final date with SSGC

KARACHI: Out of favour Ahmed Shehzad led from the front with his career-best knock to put Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the final when they overwhelmed former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by six wickets in the semi-final of the National One-day Cup for Departments here at National Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will be fighting for their maiden title as they qualified for the final by defeating WAPDA by six wickets in the second semi-final here at the NBP Sports Complex.

Shehzad hammered 166 off just 134 balls to enable HBL to reach the 285-run target in 46.1 overs after losing four wickets.

Shehzad, who completed his third century of the event and overall 12th in this form of cricket, hit 17 fours and six magnificent sixes in his superb knock. He added 152 runs for the second wicket with left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who chipped in with 68-ball 61, hitting eight fours.

Shehzad dominated the 80 runs partnership for the third wicket with Aftab Khan, who fell for 13. Ramiz Aziz remained not out on 31-ball 28 which featured three hits to the fence.

Azizullah, Bilawal Bhatti, Sadaqat Ali and Imran Khalid got one wicket each.

SNGPL were restricted to 284-8 in the allotted 50 overs. The hall-mark of SNGPL’s innings was a splendid 105 not out from all-rounder Imran Khalid.

Khalid, who scored the second century of his career in this form of cricket, struck 15 fours and a six.

Opener Imran Butt continued to impress as he hammered 110-ball 81 with ten fours.

Imran shared 73 for the second wicket with skipper Mohammad Hafeez, who belted 52-ball 49, striking five fours and two sixes.

Young all-rounder Ammad Butt was the pick of the bowlers with 3-44. Spinner Zohaib Khan captured 2-45. Shozab Reza and Ahmed Shahab supervised the match while Ishtiaq Ahmed was the match referee. Ishtiaq retires on Sunday (today).

SSGC, who were unlucky not to qualify for the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, continued to impress by beating WAPDA convincingly in a low-scoring game to reach the final which will be played on January 2 at the National Stadium.

Left-handed international opener Awais Zia hammered 57-ball 59 with eight fours and one six to help SSGC achieve the 146-run target in 29.3 overs after losing four wickets.

At one stage SSGC were 85-4. Skipper Fawad Alam (34*) and Shoaib Malik (33*) scored 65 for the fifth wicket unbroken stand to take their side home.

Fawad smacked four fours and one six from 35 balls. Malik hit three fours and two sixes from 45 deliveries. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman captured 2-33.

After being asked to bat first, WAPDA were restricted to 145-9 in the 45-overs-a-side outing.

Former WAPDA skipper Aamir Sajjad (43) was the only batsman who offered some resistance. The right-hander hit one four in his responsible 73-ball knock. Nauman Anwar (23) and Rizwan Haider (20) were the other main contributors. Skipper Salman Butt managed only three runs and Test stumper Kamran Akmal departed for zero. Fast bowler Ahmed Jamal (2-14), spinners Zafar Gohar (2-17) and Shoaib Malik (2-27) bowled superbly.

Ahsan Raza and Khalid Mehmood Senior supervised the game, while Mohammad Javed was the match referee.

