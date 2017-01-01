KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan on Saturday paid rich tribute to former wicket-keeper batsman Imtiaz Ahmed who died at Lahore.

“I had a lot of respect in my heart for Imtiaz, There is a vacuum in my heart now when I feel that Imtiaz is no more with us,” Shaharyar told reporters here at National Stadium on Saturday.

“He was a decent personality and the big thing about him was that he never expressed his superiority over others. I used to call him daily,” the PCB chief said.“Even before the Partition, he had a good record and had scored a double century. He had held numerous catches off the bowling of Fazal Mehmood,” Shaharyar said.Imtiaz, who died at the age of 88, played 41 Tests and 180 first-class matches.

