PCB chief to seek senior colleagues’ opinion

Basit-Mehmood case

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan on Saturday said that he would decide the case of former international cricketers Basit Ali and Mehmood Hamid after consulting his senior colleagues of the Board.

“I have been authorised by the Board of Governors to meet both the players personally and today I met both Basit and Mehmood,” Shaharyar told reporters here at the National Stadium after meeting both the players. “Now I will go to Lahore the day after tomorrow and will consult my colleagues and then any decision will be made,” he added.

The chairman was quick to add that “physical violence is unacceptable. There is zero tolerance” on the issue.

Basit had allegedly slapped Mehmood at the National Stadium the other day during a National One-day Championship game.

Basit resigned from his posts of head of national junior selection committee and coach of Pakistan women team late Friday. When asked whether Basit would continue to perform his duties, Shaharyar said that it was up to him.

The PCB chief expressed concerns over the leak of the report which Basit had given to him. “I had told Basit to give me his report. He gave it to me and I handed the document to my special people in the Board and told them to go through it. Now when I go back to Lahore I will ask how the report got leaked,” the PCB chief said.

Meanwhile, Basit said that both the PCB chairman and the Board’s Executive Committee chairman Najam Sethi had told him to continue his work. “Both told me to continue my work as they are satisfied with my performance,” Basit said. “I today met Shaharyar and told him my story. Najam also talked with me on phone and scolded me. He told me if I tendered resignation it would be his failure because he trusted me,” said Basit, who also coaches Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Basit said that he was surprised that his report had been leaked. “My whole report that I had given to the PCB chairman and Sethi has been leaked. I had submitted the report a couple of days back,” Basit said.

The former Pakistan batsman said that his issue with Mehmood was over. “I have apologised in a television programme and I think the matter is now over,” Basit said.

Mehmood told reporters that he on Saturday gave his opinion about his issue with Basit to the PCB chairman. “Basit has tendered apology in a television programme. But the problem is that he has not accepted his mistake. If he has not made any mistake then what is the meaning of apology?” Mehmood said.

Mehmood said that the incident happened at the premises of the PCB and it was up to the Board to investigate and give a decision. “Atiq-uz-Zaman is witness to the incident,” he added.

