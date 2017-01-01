MELBOURNE: Coach Darren Lehmann views Ashton Agar as a “genuine all-rounder” putting him in line to be part of Australia’s spin tandem in Tuesday’s final Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

Agar, 23, is on track to play his first Test since his unheralded debut in the 2013 Ashes series in England, where he scored 98 in his first Test at Trent Bridge batting at No.11.

But the West Australian left-hander is now being assessed as a “genuine” all-rounder, impressing selectors Greg Chappell and Mark Waugh and has a first-class batting average of 26.

Agar was added to a 13-man Australia squad Friday along with fellow spinner Steven O’Keefe with one of them likely to partner Nathan Lyon on a spin-friendly SCG pitch for the “dead” third Test.

Lehmann said after Friday’s innings and 18-run second Test series-clinching win over Pakistan in Melbourne that if Australia went into the final Test with two spinners the team would also need an all-rounder.

Selectors have also included Zimbabwe-born all-rounder Hilton Cartwright in the Sydney squad, but Lehmann highlighted Agar’s all-round qualities.

“He’s made Shield hundreds and batted well for us in that (Ashes) Test match at 11,” Lehmann told reporters.

“He’s certainly got the talent to be a batting all-rounder or a spinning all-rounder, either way.

“We wanted a left-armer to go away from all their right-handers as well to give us options. He also got 10 wickets in a Sheffield Shield game in Sydney.

“He’s improved, we get feedback from (WA coach) Justin Langer and the guys have been watching him, they’ve been impressed with him,” Lehmann said.

“If you play two spinners you normally need an allrounder, so that’s what we’re looking at.”

Agar says he sees himself as an all-rounder to fit the mould Australia are seeking.

“I guess I’ve been selected in this squad as a spinner, but I think I’m capable with bat and ball,” Agar told reporters Saturday.

0



0







Lehmann backs Agar’s all-rounder claims for recall was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175911-Lehmann-backs-Agars-all-rounder-claims-for-recall/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lehmann backs Agar’s all-rounder claims for recall" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175911-Lehmann-backs-Agars-all-rounder-claims-for-recall.