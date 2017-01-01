In a landmark judgement, the Lahore High Court has ruled that persons with physical disabilities are eligible for recruitment via open merit. This will be in addition to the three percent quota legally reserved for such persons. The LHC’s decision will be an important one for the integration of these citizens into society and the economy. Under the current system, government departments mark out specific jobs for them, which usually tend to be for low-paid, behind the scenes work. The LHC made this ruling on a case when a bold visually impaired citizen Hafiz Junaid Mahmood challenged the recruitment policy for senior elementary school educator (SESE), which disqualified such citizens from applying for the post. The high court has now told the provincial government to reframe the recruitment policy to allow all individuals to apply for the post. While this does not mean Mahmood will get the job, it may open up the space for individuals to apply for open merit jobs.

What was more disturbing in the case is that the provincial and local governments insisted that it was not possible for a blind teacher to control class, maintain discipline or use blackboards. Neither of these are essential qualities of a teacher, who must be regarded on the basis of the ability to impart knowledge to students. If a person is willing to take on the challenge, it should not be the government that tells them that they are not qualified to take up such a job. The logic of a quota should not be to restrict such people to apply for only quota jobs, but to act as a minimum. The government seems to have interpreted it as a maximum. Integrating them should be a key policy prerogative of the government. According to BISP data, at least 2.27 million out of the 133 million people it surveyed in 2010 have one or another form of disability. In terms of the world population, around 15 percent of people are supposed to suffer from one or another form of disability. It is good to see the courts take up the cause. While social change will be slower to come, it may go some way in removing one hurdle.

