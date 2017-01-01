Print Story
Due dates
Utility bills are sent in the last week of each month. A short time period is allowed to pay the dues. Usually, the salaried individuals receive their remunerations by the 10th of each month. This results in the late payment of utility bills levying a penalty on consumers. This affects the majority.
Not everyone can afford borrowing a large sum to pay off bills. The concerned authorities should pay attention to the problems of the people. At least, the payment of bill without late fees should be allowed till the 10th of every month. If this would be allowed, people could easily clear their dues without a financial penalty.
Mohammed Ali
Karachi