Escaping violence

Pakistan is ranked among the most dangerous and unsafe countries on the basis of prevalent social, cultural and tribal customs that are harmful to women. The country has the highest rates of dowry murder, so-called honour killings and early marriages. Acid attacks, child and forced marriages, physical abuse are some of the most common form of violence against women. Women in rural areas are usually victims of this violence. Pakistan is a developing country and women living in the country’s rural areas are usually illiterate, they don’t know their rights and can’t speak out against injustice. Victims have a limited ability to escape from violent situations. It is estimated that 70 to 90 percent of women in Pakistan have suffered some form of abuse. Each year, thousands of women’s death are linked with domestic violence.

Protection is the basic right of the people, but it is unfortunate that Pakistan has become a country where a large number of women are not safe. These issues should be addressed without any delay. The concerned authorities should make an effort to provide the basic human rights to the people.

Muhammad Umar

Islamabad

