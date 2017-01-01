Don’t waste water

This is to bring the attention of concerned authorities to the pathetic state of water tankers in Rawalpindi. Vehicles carrying water supply have leaks in their containers resulting in the wastage of an enormous amount of water in transit. It is surprising that nobody has taken any serious action on the water wastage. Vehicles can be sent for an overhaul and their containers can easily get fixed.

The government should take an urgent action and stop the wastage of water which is now becoming a major problem. Heavy fines should be imposed on carriers which carry water in leaking tankers. The traffic police have to be vigilant in stopping those drivers which are driving such vehicles.

Ubaid Sair

Rawalpindi

