Major reforms are needed in Pakistan’s education system to make it at par with international standards. The deplorable state of the education system is the prime cause of the country’s lack of progress. A strong education system is the main element for all developed countries. Education is essential if a country wants to progress. It is unfortunate that in Pakistan, education institutions encourage rote learning. No focus is given on polishing critical thinking of students.

The education system in developed countries is better than the country’s education system. The government should take steps to bring some improvements. A revised curriculum which is inclusive of modern theories should be proposed. The government and education institutions are requested to take serious steps for improving the country’s education system in order to progress.

Inam Ullah

Nowshera

0



0







A system in decline was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175897-A-system-in-decline/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "A system in decline" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175897-A-system-in-decline.