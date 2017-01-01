Wheel of death

Motorcyclists in Chitral often go berserk while performing dangerous stunts like one wheeling. In violation of the traffic rules, riders perform stunts such as one wheeling on busy roads. This goes on right under the supervision of the traffic police. Over two hundred people – mostly young-aged – have died in overspeeding-related accidents.

This calls for a strict crackdown against one-wheeling. Such stints must be discouraged at all levels. Heavy financial penalties should be imposed on violators of traffic rules. The police must ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads.

Khalid Pervaiz Raza

Chitral

