PESHAWAR: Two brothers died while the condition of 16 others deteriorated after eating ‘poisonous kheer’ here on Saturday.An official of the Rescue 1122 said two brothers identified as Munir Ahmad and Zahid Hussain died after consuming ‘kheer’ which is a dessert made from rice. Another 16 persons started vomiting after eating the sweet dish in the Asia Gate locality in the city. The officials said those who fell ill were rushed to a hospital where one of them was stated to be in a critical condition.

January 01, 2017, TheNews International