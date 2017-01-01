BATKHELA: A man was killed when wall of a school fell on him in Aladhand area in Malakand Agency on Saturday, official sources said.They said that labourers were busy demolishing old building of the Government High School No-1 in Aladhand area when a wall fell on one of the labourers identified as Fazle Wahid. He was trapped under the debris. The local retrieved him in injured condition and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Batkhela where he succumbed to his injuries.

0



0







Man dies as wall collapses was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175891-Man-dies-as-wall-collapses/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man dies as wall collapses" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175891-Man-dies-as-wall-collapses.