PESHAWAR: An activist of the Awami National Party was killed while another person wounded when armed men opened fire on their car in Mathra village on the outskirts of the provincial capital.It was learnt that armed men opened fire on a car in Panam Dheri killing the ANP activist Rahim Barakzai and wounding another person.The wounded was taken to the Lady Reading Hospital. The police said three persons were arrested in connection with the killing.

0



0







ANP activist killed in Peshawar was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175890-ANP-activist-killed-in-Peshawar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ANP activist killed in Peshawar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175890-ANP-activist-killed-in-Peshawar.