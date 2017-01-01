Tarbela power project

MANSEHRA: Residents of Darband, a town in Oghi tehsil, on Saturday took to the streets to seek share in the royalty of Tarbela Hydropower Project.The protesters, who were holding banners and placards in support of their demands, also marched through various roads.

“Our forefathers have rendered sacrifices but successive governments kept us deprived of our share in dam royalty being released annually from the federal government to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,” said Habib Sakhi, the naib nazim of Darband, while speaking to protesters.

He said that their house, agricultural lands and even graveyards were inundated under Tarbela Dam reservoir alongside River Indus.

“Our agitation is purely for a non-political motive and we will continue it until government meets our demand,” said Sakhi, adding: “We want our share to be spent on welfare of our people and development of Darband, which lacks basic amenities,” he added.

He said that despite announcements by local lawmakers, there was no girls’ secondary school in Darband and people were without civic amenities. “A local MPA announced that Darband would be given status of a tehsil of Mansehra but it seems merely an eyewash,” said Sakhi, adding that local lawmakers have failed to deliver.

Mohammad Mubashar said that people of Darband sought their rights’ protection.“We are compelled to take to the streets for our royalty and we will not bow to any pressure until government accepts our demands and spends dam royalty on welfare projects here,” said Mubashar.

0



0







Residents seek share in royalty was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175889-Residents-seek-share-in-royalty/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Residents seek share in royalty" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175889-Residents-seek-share-in-royalty.