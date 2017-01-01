DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants attacked Chashma Sugar Mills-2 in Prova tehsil with rockets late Friday night.

Official sources said that the suspected militants attacked the mills in Miryan area at around 11pm. The rockets hit the boundary wall of the mills, but no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

Following the incident, the police and officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The law enforcers also defused an improvised explosive device weighing about 5kg on the occasion. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

