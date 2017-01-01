A Happy New Year to our readers. Say goodbye to 2016 without regret and hello to 2017 with renewed hope for a peaceful and prosperous country; a healthy and productive life and above all with warm feelings and good wishes for your fellow men.

As the year begins, it is a time for reflection – a time to release old thoughts and beliefs and forgive old hurts. We should leave behind the memories that were filled with worry and sorrow and whatever has happened in the past year as the New Year brings fresh beginnings. Exciting new experiences and relationships await us so let’s begin this year with happiness, cheer and smiles, all the while remembering to be thankful for the blessings of the past and the promise of the future.

This year may you banish all your fears, doubts and worries as you make room for your dreams, aspirations and the happiness of those you love. Just stick to some simple and basic rules — have faith in yourself and your abilities; count your blessings before you cry on your misfortunes; learn to live each day one at a time; create opportunities for yourself with determination and convincing yourself that quitting is not an option. Above all, try your best to accomplish all you take on in life.

May the gift of love, happiness, peace and warmth be yours in the coming days. “In the New Year, you carry all the experiences of the past years and that is the greatest power of every New Year! This year again, you are less student and more master!” – Contemporary Turkish playwright, novelist and thinker, Mehmet Murat Ildan.

Happy New Year!

— Ishrat Hyatt

0



0







Happy New Year was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175877-Happy-New-Year/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Happy New Year" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175877-Happy-New-Year.