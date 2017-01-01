LAHORE

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Prof. Dr. Ghiyas-Un-Nabi Tayyab, has posted Associate Professor of Surgery Dr. Sikandar Hayat Gondal as the Director Emergency ward of Lahore General Hospital to ensure effective and extempore provision of medical facilities to patients.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, Prof Ghiyas said that patients those were referred to LGH were often in critical condition, who needed immediate attention and medical aid. Therefore, the in-charge of the department must be an efficient and responsible administrator doctor who could cater to the needs of the patients without delay. He said that it is the basic and primary duty of LGH administration to provide medical cover to patients in all departments of the hospital.

