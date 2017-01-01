Print Story
Livestock report January 01, 2017 Lahore
The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Board has issued its yearly progress report for 2016, outlining various initiatives for promotion of the sector.
Accordingly, PLDDB launched a 60 kg silage bale project for small farmers and its silage also reached to Karachi and Peshawar. In 2016, it also increased its milk production from 5 liters per animal to 8.4 liters per animal at its Livestock Experiment Station, Khizerabad. —Correspondent