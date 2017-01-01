LAHORE

A judicial magistrate at Cantt courts on Saturday extended for two days the physical remand of four suspects involved in the murder of stage actress Kismat Baig. Harbanspura police produced the suspects before the magistrate submitting that they had recovered two pistols, one motorbike and a car from the suspects. The police said that the custody of the suspects was required for investigations. The investigation officer pleaded the court to extend physical remand of the suspects. The magistrate allowed the request and extended the remand of suspects Habib, Rizwan, Abid and Azam.

