LAHORE

Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has asked the university teachers to focus research, saying that the administration will extend its full support to research activities.

He was addressing a meeting of wardens and superintendents of hostels at Student Teacher Centre on Saturday. Hall Council Acting Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem and other administrative officers were also present.

Dr Zafar said he was on mission to bring PU among the top universities of the world and advised the teachers to use their maximum energies for focusing research, and the teachers would have full cooperation from the administration. He said he would encourage those teachers who would come up with quality research work.

He was also briefed on various affairs related to the hostels. Later, the VC visited various hostels and instructed the officials concerned to improve security measures and sanitation arrangements and provide better facilities to the students.

Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has been recently appointed as PU VC on provisional basis. Ever since he joined the university, Dr Zafar has been holding meetings with faculty members as well as those on administrative posts. Sources said the new VC was spending most of his time for the university as he remained present as late as 10pm on different occasions. They also said as the former VC, Dr Mujahid Kamran, had yet to vacate the VC House, Dr Zafar was staying at the university’s Executive Club.

0



0







PU VC for focus on research was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175867-PU-VC-for-focus-on-research/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU VC for focus on research" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175867-PU-VC-for-focus-on-research.