With the beginning of the new year, Government College University Lahore—one of the oldest seats of higher learning in Pakistan—will turn 153 today.

The Government College (now GC University) was founded on January 1, 1864, in the Haveli of Raja Dhyan Singh in the Walled City of Lahore as liberal arts and science college with its motto “Courage to Know.”

According to the college’s first history written by former principal, Prof H L O Garrett, the Government College was the first seat of liberal education in North-Western India, later to become Pakistan. One of the major institutional objectives of the Government College, Lahore, was to acknowledge the local intelligence and to instill a widespread academic and scholarly spirit.

Among the initial nine enrollments, Mr Sanjhi Mall walked out of the college as the first graduate in 1868. The college which began with just nine students and three professors now has more than 11,500 students and offering graduate and postgraduate programmes in about 40 disciplines.

The present gothic-style majestic building of the university was completed in 1877 on 3,700 square feet in the north of then called “Soldiers Garden” at a cost of Rs. 320,000. The college was initially affiliated with the Calcutta University as there was no university in this part of the subcontinent at that time.

It was raised to the status of university in 2002 and was renamed as the Government College University, Lahore. From first Principle Dr GW Lietner to fourth Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, as many as 28 heads have served this institution.

Talking to the media, Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah said on the eve of their 154th Founders' Day, "We express gratitude to the long list of illustrious principals, professors and students whose hard work and efforts brought this great institution to its present position of eminence."

He said GCU had been citadel of higher earlning where ideals of tolerance and coexistence had flourished with commitment. He proudly said Government College University in its 153-years academic travel produced hundreds of eminent literary figures, politicians, two Nobel Laureates, five prime ministers, jurists, sportsmen, generals in armed forces and scientists.

