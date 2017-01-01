Relating to their Surroundings

An exhibition titled ‘Relating to their Surroundings’ featuring works by Syed Arsalan Naqvi and Gul e Shazma will be held at the ArtChowk Gallery.

Naqvi’s work focuses on the street children by which he manages to capture their pain and helplessness, while Shazma’s paintings shows different types of emotions in different environments within our society. The show opens at 5pm and continues till Jan 5, 2017.

Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Artists of the Manifesto of Nomadism

Full Circle gallery is hosting an exhibition of contemporary art titled “Artists of the Manifesto of Nomadism” by Manizhe Ali, Ali Khan and Paul-Mehdi Rizvi.

Muhammad Ali 'Mirchi’ in collaboration with Manizhe Ali will perform in Slippery Grammar, an interactive performance on the opening day.

The show continues till Jan 20 at 5pm.

Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Substitute: The Untold Narrative of a

Mother & Son

Abdullah MI Syed’s new exhibition titled “Substitute: The Untold Narrative of a Mother & Son” opens at Canvas Gallery on Tuesday Jan 3 2017 from 5pm to 8pm, with a Reading at 6pm.

The new series of artwork investigates ideas of memory, intimacy, gender role attitudes and migration in a complex narrative that weaves together the personal, the familial and the historical.

Substitute was developed and launched in 2016 with the support of Fairfield City Museum & Gallery, Sydney Australia.

The show continues till Thursday Jan 12 from 11am- 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Cranes and Cube

A talk and exhibition titled “Cranes and Cube” by Asma Kazmi, featuring series of drawings for a broader exploration of looking at the architecture, architectural heritage and spatial practices of parts of the Islamic world.

Cranes and Cube will be held at The Second Floor (T2F) at 7pm on Saturday Jan 7.

Call 021-35389043 for more information.

The Highway

An exhibition “The Highway” brings together 20 artists from Karachi and Hyderabad on one platform to exhibit their unique experiences, allowing a dialogue between the two different cultures.

Curated by Riffat Alvi, the show features works by artists Anas Abro, Farooque Ali Chandio, Mehru Nisa, Manisha Jiani, Mujeeb Lakho, Muneeb Khanzada, Saher Shah Rizvi, Safeer Sandeelo, Shafique Tunio, Zeeshan Memon, Agha Jandan, Anam Shakil Khan, Batool Zehra, Danish Ahmed, Fraz Abdul Mateen, Hasan Raza Syed, Raheela Abro, Sana Burney, Sheema Khan and Zohaib Hassan at the VM Art Gallery.

The show opens at 5pm on Monday Jan 2, 2017 and continues till Jan 12.

Call 021- 34948088 for more information.

