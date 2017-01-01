An accountability court (AC) on Saturday fixed January 21 for hearing corruption charges against former minorities secretary Badar Jameel Mandhro and others alleged involved in the misappropriation of funds allocated for the betterment of minorities.

Earlier, the court took serious notice of the non-appearance of witnesses in the case and directed the prosecution to ensure they appeared at the next hearing.

Mandhro and others are accused of misappropriation of huge funds. Mandhro is also alleged to have appointed dozens of people in grades 17 and 18 in violation of rules and regulations.

The court fixed January 21 for a hearing of cases pertaining to the fake allotment of lands in the area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Earlier, the investigation officer (IO) prayed to the court to grant him some time to present reports of properties owned by absconding accused, including Ahsan alias Chunni Mamon.

The court fixed January 21 and directed the IO to ensure the presentation of the reports of properties of the accused involved in selling occupied plots and earning around Rs500 millon. Around 15 former officers of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) are also being tried in the cases.

