The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts granted interim bail to former provincial minister and senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Rauf Siddiqui on Saturday in the Baldia Town factory fire case in the sum of Rs100,000.

Advocate Shaukat Hayat, who appeared on behalf of Siddiqui, said his client had nothing to do with the factory fire case but he feared he might be implicated in it. He said his client was ready to tender his fullest cooperation in connection with the investigation. He prayed to the court to grant interim bail to his client. The administrative judge while granting the interim bail till January 12 directed Siddiuqi to approach the trial court concerned.

One of the accused in Baldia factory fire case, Abdul Rehman alias Bhola, had recorded his confessional statement wherein he had alleged that Hammad Siddiqui, Rauf Siddiqui and other senior MQM leaders were involved in the fire as the factory owner had refused to pay them extortion money. Bhola said that he along with Asgher Baig, Zubair alias Charia and other accomplices had set the factory on fire that killed around 259 people.

