Civil judge removed over misconduct
Sindh High Court Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on Saturday imposed the penalty of compulsory retirement on senior civil judge Saleem Qambrani on charges of misconduct.
According to a notification, the senior civil judge was issued with a show-cause notice on charges of misconduct and the chief justice, after hearing the reply of the civil judge, imposed on him the major penalty of compulsory retirement prescribed under rule 4 (i) (b) (ii) of the Sindh Civil Servant (efficiency and discipline) Rules 1973.