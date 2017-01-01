Sindh High Court Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on Saturday imposed the penalty of compulsory retirement on senior civil judge Saleem Qambrani on charges of misconduct.

According to a notification, the senior civil judge was issued with a show-cause notice on charges of misconduct and the chief justice, after hearing the reply of the civil judge, imposed on him the major penalty of compulsory retirement prescribed under rule 4 (i) (b) (ii) of the Sindh Civil Servant (efficiency and discipline) Rules 1973.

