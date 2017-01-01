The administrations and principals affiliated with the All Private Schools Management Association, Sindh, are directed to collect tuition fees of June with the tuition fees of February, and for the month of July, the charges would be collected in March, said the central chairman of the APSMA, Syed Khalid Shah, on Saturday.

He said that the decision had been taken to facilitate the parents and guardians, as usually schools collected the fees of June and July in January and February respectively. “Due to summer vacations, these fees are being collected in advance.”

He mentioned that the parents of students of Class-X would only pay tuition fees till the month of March as the session ends in March. According to Shah, parents who did not want to continue studies of their children in the same school in the next academic session would only pay tuition fees up to March.

However, he further mentioned that such parents should inform the school’s management before March 30. Otherwise, he said, they would have to pay the tuition fees of the next month as well.

Shah warned the schools managements that if they did not follow these instructions and the education department decided to take any disciplinary action against them, then the association would not provide any support to them.

