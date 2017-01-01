Karachi Transport Ittehad to also file a writ petition in

Sindh High Court against the deregulation of CNG prices

The Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) has threatened that operators of public transport in the city will observe a strike on January 13 if the federal government does not review its recent decision to deregulate the prices of compressed natural gas in Sindh.

The KTI held an emergency meeting here on Saturday with Syed Irshad Hussain Bukhari in the chair to consider the recent policy decision of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources to deregulate the CNG prices in the province.

Participants of the meeting who represented different bodies of public transport operators in the city were of the view that the ministry of petroleum had done a great injustice to both the transporters and the commuters by letting the CNG station owners decide the gas-based fuel prices with complete liberty.

They expressed a consensus opinion that owners of the CNG pumps would continue to do injustice and exploit members of the public in case the government persisted with its policy to allow the deregulation of the CNG prices. With such a policy, the operators of public transport should also be allowed to set fares for passengers on their own, they said.

The KTI decided that in the first stage operators of public buses would go on strike on January 12 in case the federal government didn’t withdraw its policy decision to deregulate the prices. In the next stage, they would encircle the CNG stations from January 13 in protest against the unjust decision of the government. The KTI would also file a writ petition in the Sindh High Court against the deregulation of CNG prices.

The meeting also demanded that the loadshedding regime of CNG should be undone in Sindh as had already been done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Participants of the meeting said that given that the Sindh province had enormous reserves of gas, its residents should not be subjected to a weekly three-day holiday of the CNG supply on a constant basis.

0



0







KTI threatens strike on 12th against ‘unjust CNG price regime’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175854-KTI-threatens-strike-on-12th-against-unjust-CNG-price-regime/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KTI threatens strike on 12th against ‘unjust CNG price regime’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175854-KTI-threatens-strike-on-12th-against-unjust-CNG-price-regime.