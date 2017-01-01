The 45th batch of volunteers comprising 250 students trained by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in the field of community services and medical care concluded here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Anwar Naqvi said that the programme is designed to help the students to learn and understand the problems and sufferings of fellow human beings, which not only brought a positive change in their outlook in life, but was also beneficial to the entire society.

Expressing his view at the concluding ceremony in which certificates were also awarded, Prof Adibul Hasan Rizvi, director of the SIUT, said that for the past 10 years the SIUT had been organizing student volunteer programmes, which were a regular feature of the institute that attracted students from high school and college level educational institutions of Karachi, who came to acquire training in the field of community services first aid and basic medical care.

He said that during the training the students were informed about the guidelines of patient medical care in the field of radiology, clinical laboratory, nephrology, urology, dialysis, transplantation, lithotripsy and other medical surgical and allied services.

Prof Rizvi stated that the programme was geared to give an insight to the young generation into the plight of the underprivileged population of the country and to equip them with the skills to provide them relief and solace.

He said that the program has gained an immense popularity and to date more than 5,300 students had successfully completed the training.

Prof Rizvi was confident that parents and educational institutions would continue to support the volunteer programme of the SIUT. The ceremony was attended by a large number of teachers, students and their parents.

