The Sindh High Court issued notices to the federal law officer, the National Database Registration Authority and others on Saturday on a petition filed by banned People Aman Committee chief Uzair Baloch’s daughter against the non-issuance of a CNIC to her. The petitioner, Yursala, submitted that she was denied an identity card by Nadra even though she had filed all the relevant documents. She submitted that the Nadra officer had informed her that she had provided false details about herself and that was why her identity card was not issued. The court directed Nadra and others to file comments on the petition.

Director colleges

The SHC issued notices to the advocate general, the directorate colleges and others on a petition against the non-appointment of a director of colleges.

Petitioner Syed Ali Murtaza and others submitted that the post of the director colleges was lying vacant after the last one retirement on July 15.

They submitted that director human rights Zamir Ahmed Khoso, who was a grade-19 officer, was given the charge of director colleges - grade-20 post - in violation of the rules and regulations.

They submitted that a qualified government officer should be appointed and requested the court to restrain Khoso from performing duties as the director colleges.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices.

Stone crushing plant

The SHC directed the provincial law officer, the mines and minerals secretary and others to file comments on a petition against the installation of a stone-crushing plant near Makli.

Petitioner Shahnawaz and others submitted that the stone-crushing plant was being set up in Goth Ghulamullah village near Makli which was hazardous to the lives of the residents and the environment.

The petitioners submitted that the residents of adjacent villages were also being affected because of the stone-crushing plant.

They said the villagers were suffering from lung diseases because of dust produced by the plant and directed the court to direct the government to it from the village.

Special Christmas train arrives in city

The first-ever special Christmas train decorated with Santa Claus and other models reached Karachi on Saturday.

The train, launched by the railways ministry in collaboration of others, had set off from Islamabad’s Margalla station on December 22.

This was part of a special initiative to help promote tolerance, peace equality and justice in society.

The train arrived in Karachi after an overnight stay in Hyderabad on December 30. According to the programme, the train will stay in Karachi on January 1.

People, including women and children, visited the Karachi Cantonment Station on Saturday and evinced keen interest in the Christmas-related models and replicas put on display.

