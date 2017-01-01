The Surjani Town Police claimed arresting two men on Saturday who had allegedly slaughtered a 50-year-old widow and her daughter a few days back and later abducted and killed an 11-year-old boy because he had seen them murder the women in the Taiser Town area.

“Today, we have arrested two young men, Shumail Ahmed and Furqan Ahmed, in Madina Colony, who have not only confessed to not only slaughtering two women, Kishwar Bibi and her daughter Asima Rano, at their residence in Taiser Town on Wednesday, but also abducting a young boy who was an eyewitness and killing him,” Mulazim Hussain, the SHO of Surjani Town, told journalists.

The DSP of the area, Sohrab Meo, was also present on the occasion. The police also found the body of 11-year-old Mubashir Rehman from bushes in Burfat Goth in Surjani Town as well as the dagger used in the crime and a motorcycle, which was in the use of both suspects, at the time of the horrific crime. Kishwar Bibi, 50, and her 22-year-old daughter Asima Rano were found with slit throats in their house in Sector 35-B of Taiser Town on Wednesday, and the boy had gone missing from the area the same day, causing panic among residents of the area.

The SHO said the boy’s mother told the police how the suspects looked like, and that led to the arrest of Shumail Ahmed and his accomplice Furqan Ahmed from Madina Colony. He said Shumail was a nephew of Kishwar Bibi and wanted to marry her daughter Asima, but because of his joblessness and activities, Kishwar Bibi had refused to marry her daughter to him.

“The suspect had gone to the residence of Kishwar Bibi a day before her murder, but Kishwar Bibi and her daughter insulted him for his joblessness and asked him to leave. The women’s attitude annoyed him and he along with his accomplice Furqan entered their residence the next day, slaughtered both the mother and the daughter and fled,” the police official added.

When two were leaving the house after committing the double murder, the ill-fated boy, Musbashir Rehman, who lived in the same neighbourhood, came to the house and saw them in bloodstained clothes and the dagger, the SHO said.

The suspects abducted the boy by frightening him with the dagger, took him to a desolate place in Burfat Goth, where they slaughtered him before dumping his body in the bushes. He said that when the mother of the missing boy said she had seen two young men at the residence of the slain women, they started looking for them, managed to identify Shumail and dispatched a team for his arrest.

“When police officials met Shumail, they observed that he had tried to change his appearance, which made him a suspect and, during interrogation, he confessed to killing both the women and the young boy.”

The Surjani Town DSP termed the arrest of the suspects a great victory for the police and said that the Sindh inspector general of police had announced a cash reward and commendation certificates for the SHO and the police party that solved the triple murder case within a few days.

