briefs

FPCCI elects office-bearers for 2017

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday announced office bearers for the year 2017. The announcement was made at the 60th Annual General Body Meeting, by the FPCCI Election Commission following the results for the 2017 term.

The new FPCCI president is Zubair F Tufail, senior vice president is Aamer Ata Bajwa, Sindh vice president Alhajj Dhani Bukhsh Memon, Balochistan VP (unopposed) Wali Muhammad, Punjab VP Manzoor ul Haq Malik, Federal Area (ICT) VP Mian Shaukat Masud, Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry VP Sajjad Sarwar, and other association VPs Irfan Ahmed Sarwana, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, and Haji Atta ur Rehman.

The results of vice presidents from the Women CCI and KPK CCI have been withheld due to litigation in the honourable high court.

FTC seeks more info on deal

WASHINGTON: U.S. fishing and hunting equipment retailer Cabela's Inc, which is being bought by privately held rival Bass Pro Shops, said the Federal Trade Commission had sought more information from the companies about the deal.

Cabela's shares were down 7.6 percent at $56.98 in premarket trading on Friday. Cabela's did not provide details about the FTC's request. As part of the proposed $5.5 billion deal, announced in October, Capital One Financial Corp had said it would buy Cabela's credit card business and signed a 10-year partnership with Bass Pro to issue credit cards to Cabela's customers.

On Friday, Cabela's said Capital One had informed the company that it does not expect to get approval for acquiring the credit card business, called World's Foremost Bank, before Oct. 3, 2017, hence not allowing the deal to close in the first half of 2017.

Cabela's said it is looking for "potential alternative structures" to allow both the transactions to close on or before Oct. 3, the date after which the companies have the right to terminate the deal. Cabela's said it continues to expect to get antitrust clearance for the deal in the United States and Canada during the first half of 2017.

Brokerages to manage reputation risk

SHANGHAI: The Securities Association of China (SAC) has told brokerages to strengthen their risk management regimes to include reputation risk, SAC said in a statement on its official website late Friday.

The changes come at a sensitive time for the brokerage industry. Sealand Securities Co Ltd has been embroiled in a $2.4 billion bond scandal that raised fears of a banking system liquidity crunch before regulators stepped in.

Brokerages now must include subsidiaries in their risk-management framework, and should prevent reputational hazards from becoming liquidity risks, the SAC said in four revised rules published late on Friday. Previously, brokerages´ risk-management systems did not need to cover their subsidiaries, and reputation risk was not included.

The purpose of the rule update, which covers areas including liquidity risk and stress tests, was to "further promote brokerages´ risk-management awareness, help them improve their risk-management systems, and strengthen their ability to manage risks," SAC said in a statement on its website.

Listed brokerages were given a grace period of six months, while non-listed securities firms were required to implement the new rules by end-2017, the SAC statement said.

Amazon looks to store products

NEW YORK: Amazon.com Inc has filed for a patent to use airships to store products and serve as a base for delivery-drones.

The patent application was filed two years ago but was spotted only on Wednesday by Zoe Leavitt, an analyst at technology data and research firm CB Insights. According to the patent filing, drones launched from the so-called "airborne fulfillment centers" (AFCs) would use far less power than those launched from the ground.

The AFCs would hover at about 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) and be restocked and resupplied by "shuttles or smaller airships." Amazon, which was not immediately available for comment, has laid out plans to start using drones for deliveries next year.

Midea receives US green light

BEIJING: China's Midea said it will complete its takeover of German robotics maker Kuka in the first half of January after the United States authorities gave the deal a green light.

Midea, which launched a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) offer for Kuka in May, said Germany's markets regulator had approved the settlement of the transaction, allowing it to control a 94.55 percent voting stake in Kuka from January onwards.

The bid for Kuka, a high-tech robotics manufacturer, sparked controversy in Germany amid fears that key technologies were falling into foreign hands at a time when China protects its own companies against foreign takeovers.

Kuka said in a separate statement on Friday that the deal could now go ahead. "The United States government authorities Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls on December 29, 2016 have cleared the takeover of Kuka," Kuka said.

The Chinese home appliances maker has sought to reassure Kuka staff about the takeover with a long-term agreement to keep its existing headquarters and management, and by saying it will allow Kuka to operate independently and help it expand in China.

Apple to cut iPhone production

NEW YORK: Apple Inc will trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter of 2017, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday, citing calculations based on data from suppliers. The company had slashed output by 30 percent in January-March this year due to accumulated inventory, the paper said. Apple's shares were down 0.84 percent in midday trading, in line with the Nasdaq stock index. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Foxconn JV to build $8.8bln LCD plant

NEW YORK: A joint venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, known as Foxconn, and Sharp Corp plans to build a 61 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) factory in China to produce liquid-crystal displays (LCDs).

Sakai Display Products Corp's plant will be a so-called Gen-10.5 facility specializing in large-screen LCDs and will be operational by 2019, the company said at a signing event with local officials in Guangzhou on Friday. It said the plant will have capacity equating to 92 billion yuan a year. The heavy investment is aimed at increasing production to meet expected rising demand for large-screen televisions and monitors in Asia.

Global LCD output was hit this year by the closure of a Samsung actory that accounted for 3 percent of the market, as well as factory stoppages in Taiwan after an earthquake in March. China's largest LCD panel maker, BOE Technology Group, began construction on its own Gen-10.5 plant in Hefei in December last year, with production scheduled to begin in 2018.

In May Shenzhen China Optoelectronics Technology Co, a subsidiary of TCL Corp, announced that it would begin construction on a 50 billion yuan LCD plant in Shenzhen. Sakai Display Products Corp's plans for the Guangzhou plant come as Hon Hai seeks to turn the joint venture into a subsidiary, investing a total of 15.1 billion yuan in the company.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175846-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175846-Briefs.