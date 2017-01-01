Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded normal trading on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged, dealers said.

Spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,385/maund and Rs6,843/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said there is shortage of cotton crop in the country as compared to the total consumption demand. Thus, millers are importing lint from India. “Import from India is feasible for spinners, as prices in Brazil and US have increased,” he said. “More than 50,000 bales have been booked from India this month.”

The KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 15,000 bales at Rs6,150/maund to Rs6,600/maund. Transactions were recorded from Khairpur, Rohri and Daharki in Sindh and Burewala, Chistian, Noorpur, Yazman Mandi, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur in Punjab.

0



0







Cotton unchanged was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175844-Cotton-unchanged/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton unchanged" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175844-Cotton-unchanged.