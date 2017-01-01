Singapore

Crude oil was set to end 2016 on Friday with strong gains. Brent crude has climbed more than 50 percent. Crude oil output cuts announced by OPEC, stronger-than-expected demand in top commodities market China and expectations of higher infrastructure spending in the United States after the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump all boosted prices.

Looking forward, oil prices should gradually rise towards $60 a barrel by end-2017, a Reuters survey found, but gains will be capped by a strong dollar, more US oil exports and the possibility that some OPEC members won´t meet their agreed cuts.

"Accelerating non-OPEC (production) declines and OPEC´s decision to cut were key to the price rise in 2016," Energy Aspects analyst Nevyn Nah said, while robust demand growth also helped support prices. "But the rebalancing process is still in its infancy and speculators want to position for that," he added.

