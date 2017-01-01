Hot

NEW YORK: The dollar, oil and U.S. stocks slipped on Friday in thin pre-holiday trading on the last trading day of 2016, but ended the session with sizable gains for the year.The dollar logged its fourth straight year of gains against a basket of major currencies, while oil prices notched up their biggest annual gain since 2009.

Global markets have fared surprisingly well in a year marked by major political shocks, including June's vote for Britain to leave the European Union and the unexpected election of Donald Trump as U.S. president in November.

MSCI's world index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 46 countries, rose 5.6 percent for the year, its best performance in three years. On Friday, the index retreated 0.04 percent as weakness on Wall Street ate into earlier gains in Asia and Europe. U.S. shares slipped, dragged down by Apple Inc and other big tech stocks, and the S&P 500 ended lower for the third straight session. "It's been such a significant run-up that there's been a pause," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.18 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 19,762.6, the S&P 500 lost 10.43 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,238.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.97 points, or 0.9 percent, to finish at 5,383.12.

0



0







Dollar surges was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175841-Dollar-surges/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar surges" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175841-Dollar-surges.