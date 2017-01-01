The rupee is likely to continue with the rising trend against the dollar over the next week due to improvement in inflows, analysts said. The rupee could trade in the range of 104.55 and 104.65/dollar in the interbank market. The local unit hovered at 104.85 almost the entire week, but gained 25 paisas to close at 104.60 on the last trading day (Friday). “Inflow from Engro Foods deal and $1 billion from China are also expected during the first week of January so the market still looks soft,” said Eman Khan, an analyst at Tresmark Research.

