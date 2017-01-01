SEOUL: South Korea´s central bank chief said on Saturday that monetary policy should stay accommodative for a considerable period of time, as concerns grow that a recovery in Asia´s fourth-largest recovery may be losing steam.

"It would be appropriate for monetary policy to remain accommodative for a considerable period of time, as inflationary pressure from the demand side isn´t expected to be big even as inflation would increase with rising oil prices, while the pace of growth will be steady," Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a New Year speech.

The bank has kept its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low of 1.25 percent for six straight meetings as authorities sit tight in the face of a political crisis at home and the U.S. Federal Reserve´s signal of further rate increases next year.

The central bank sees inflation at 1.9 percent in 2017, up from 1 percent seen for this year. South Korea´s government lowered its growth outlook for next year on Thursday as it saw weaker domestic demand and waning job growth holding back a recovery.

The government now sees economic growth of 2.6 percent in 2017, down from its earlier estimate of 3 percent, and below the Bank of Korea´s 2.8 percent forecast, the finance ministry said.

0



0







‘Monetary policy to remain accommodative for considerable time’ was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175834-Monetary-policy-to-remain-accommodative-for-considerable-time/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Monetary policy to remain accommodative for considerable time’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175834-Monetary-policy-to-remain-accommodative-for-considerable-time.