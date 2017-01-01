LAHORE: The hydel power stations owned and operated by the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) delivered 33,658 million units of low-cost environment-friendly hydel electricity to the national grid in 2016 as compared to 31,840 million units generated during 2015.

A spokesman for Wapda said the generation registered an increase of 1,818 million units, or 5.7 percent. This additional contribution of hydel electricity to the national grid not only helped minimise load-shedding in the country, but also lower power tariffs.

The main contributing factors behind this hydel generation include water releases from the reservoirs on the indent of Indus River System Authority (Irsa) and effective operation and consistent maintenance of the hydel power stations by Wapda.

Hydropower is the cheapest, cleanest and environment-friendly source of electricity, which plays a significant role in stabilising electricity tariff in the country. According to the data of the Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) regarding per unit cost of electricity generated from various sources during the fiscal year 2015/16, it is Rs2.15 for hydel, which is far less than the per unit cost of electricity generated from all other resources.

In comparison to hydel electricity, it is Rs9.07/unit for gas, Rs11.05 for residual furnace oil (RFO), Rs17.96 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs12.08 for coal, Rs6.86 for nuclear, Rs16.63 for wind, Rs11.95 for bagasse, Rs16.95 for solar, Rs11.27 for regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) and Rs10.55/unit for electricity imported from Iran.

