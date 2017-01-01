Bringing inflation down to haunt govt in 2017

LAHORE: Bringing inflation down will be a major challenge for the present government, depending on the measures it takes in its last budget before the next elections.

A high inflation in 2007/08 annihilated the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) in 2008 elections and after that the government recorded robust growth in the preceding three years.

The then planners thought that they could go for public appeasing expenditure in the last year before election as all the macroeconomic indicators were stable. The rupee was stable, foreign exchange reserves covered more than four months of export. The remittances were rising and exports were at historic high at that time. Textile sector was going strong and car production was on a constant rise.

But a loose fiscal policy turned the tables and economic deterioration was visible to the electorate. The poor, who form the majority, were hit hard by the rising inflationary trends. Food shortages acted as a backlash for the ruling party. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government inherited high inflation. The incompetence of its economic mangers let inflation in its first year to shoot up to around 22 percent. During the remaining four years the government was fighting a lost war against inflation. By the end of their tenure in 2013 the inflation was still high at 9 percent. Moreover, the ever rising crude oil prices further depressed the anti-inflation efforts of the government. Still in its last year, the PPP government succeeded in boosting exports to $25 billion. Its overall economic performance annoyed the poor and lower middle class voters paving way for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rule.

The macroeconomic stability achieved by the PML-N during the almost last four years is a plus point of the government, achieved on the strength of a low global crude oil market. This government succeeded in keeping inflation at a very low rate that averaged less than four percent in last 42 months. Low inflation kept the additional monetary burden off the poor.

The wheat rates have remained stable during the last four years, which is rare for the consumers, while the price of rice declined sharply. The prices of edible oil and sugar also remained stable. It became possible due to the tight fiscal policy of the regime that refrained from any kinds of subsidies. In its last full year before election in 2018, the PML-N government is banking on timely completion of power projects on the strength of which it plans to bring down power rates in 2017. The planners are hoping the global petroleum rates would remain range-bound around $45-55 per barrel in the medium term, which would make the RLNG supplies lucrative for the industry.

The industrial estates, launched in Punjab and KPK and expected to be operational in 2017, would also spur industrial growth. The exports are also seen rebounding next year, whereas agricultural turnaround is also in the forecast. However, the most of the growth would depend on the continuation of current economic policies. Right now, the government has revealed its edginess by withholding an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the third time in four months. It is hard to say whether the government has the capability to absorb the high petroleum prices. The FBR revenues are rising, but are still much below the targets, set in the budget. Losing revenues by keeping petroleum rates stable would further stress government resources.

This is a public appeasing measure and its impact on exchequer would be substantial. But if the government continued subsidizing consumers and industries, things might get out of control. We may see inflation rising. Increasing exports in rising inflation would be an uphill task as inflation cannot be exported. This situation would call for downward adjustment in rupee rates which would be another inflationary measure. It is important for the government to maintain macroeconomic stability that has just started paying dividends.

0



0







Bringing inflation down to haunt govt in 2017 was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175824-Bringing-inflation-down-to-haunt-govt-in-2017/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bringing inflation down to haunt govt in 2017" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175824-Bringing-inflation-down-to-haunt-govt-in-2017.