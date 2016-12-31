ISLAMABAD: An Indian submarine carried out spying of CPEC and evidence in this regard is ready.

A dossier has been readied that carries confession of Kalbhushan Yadav about Indian efforts creating instability in Pakistan, especially in Karachi and Balochistan, and providing funds to create instability in the country.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi will provide the dossier to the new UN secretary-general who will take over early next year.

It has been confirmed that Yadav is a serving RAW officer who worked for the Indian navy. Yadav has admitted to have spied in Pakistan and was arrested on March 3, 2016. One-fourth of the dossier contains his subversive activities.

The Indian government has tried several times to gain consular access to Yadav but has remained unsuccessful.

