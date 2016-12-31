Rabbani proposes federal commission for accountability of all institutions

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday proposed the Federal Commission of Accountability (FCA) on the principle of one authority and one law for accountability of all institutions.

The FCA will have accountability as its exclusive domain while forums for disciplinary actions and related matters for those belonging to judiciary, armed forces and bureaucracy will remain functional but no group or entity will be out of its ambit.

“This creation of a statutory/independent body to oversee all aspects of corruption, with no group or entity outside its ambit, is need of the hour. The creation of such an entity would also mean that the duplication in mandates of several agencies could be rationalised. Furthermore, people of Pakistan are expecting that parliament, being the legislature, will act to ensure that menace of corruption is nipped in the bud and accountability is across the board,” he said.

The commission shall have jurisdiction with respect to public office holders, persons in the Service of Pakistan (in relation to the federation or the province, as the case may be), judiciary (matters of corruption and corrupt practices to be taken up by commission and other matters to be taken up by the Supreme Judicial Council), armed forces (matters of corruption and corrupt practices to be taken up by the commission and all other matters to be dealt with under the relevant laws) or any other person (body, corporate, entities, firms,) etc.

He has tossed this idea through an open letter in the name of Pakistanis after looking into the issues accountability has been facing with different laws for diverse segments of the society. The NAB shall take preliminary decision as to the reference within 30 days of receipt of case, failing which the case shall be deemed to have been transferred to the commission, he said. He pointed out that an analysis of existing situation leads to a conclusion that there is a dire need to holistically review the existing accountability mechanism.

The commission shall, within 30 days, decide the matters placed before it failing which recommendation of NAB shall be deemed to have taken effect. The court shall decide the reference within a period of four months; however, a onetime extension of not more than one month can be taken from the Supreme Court. Chairman NAB should be appointed by the Commission and heads of provincial NABs should be appointed by the chairman NAB and shall be ratified by the commission.

Assets declarations and other related matters of NAB officials will be submitted before the commission for scrutinising the same and shall also be made public. Annual report of the commission shall be laid before both houses of Parliament, reads the proposal. Peeping into the related history, he stated the first law passed by the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. Since then, the country has passed a number of laws and established agencies to curb corruption. Today Pakistan has six anti-corruption agencies, two at the federal level and four at the provincial level. Federal agencies are Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

