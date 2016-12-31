ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Naseer Janjua on Friday said peace in Afghanistan was a pre-requisite for stability in the South Asian region.

Pakistan shares a vision of prosperous future with Afghanistan and is contributing by all possible means to support the peace process in Afghanistan, he said while discussing the Pak-Afghan relations with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew ,who called on him here.

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Department, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and the regional security situation during the meeting. Janjua reiterated that the current political dispensation in Afghanistan should play a positive and proactive role for achieving political reconciliation in Afghanistan. Negative statements only help those who do not want peace in the region.

Cooperative framework based on positive engagements and politically driven approaches are more likely to bring about enduring solutions, he said. The British HC underlined the UK’s determination to boost the bilateral relations with Pakistan and expressed a strong desire to extend cooperation in multiple areas, particularly trade.

Both the sides agreed to work collectively to improve the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan and reiterated to work together for betterment of the region.

