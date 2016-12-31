KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Friday held a rally in its first show of political strength since it parted ways with its supremo Altaf Hussain. Addressing the rally, senior leader and parliamentarian Farooq Satttar said the chief aim of the event was to give a shut-up call to those who were making tall claims.

He said the people had given a seal of approval to the party’s decision of August 23, the day when the Pakistan chapter of the MQM decided to part ways with Altaf Hussain after his anti-Pakistan remarks led to a crackdown against the embattled party.

The MQM held the rally at the Karachi’s Nishtar Park where almost all the senior leaders of the party were present. Farooq Sattar said the people of Karachi stand by the MQM Pakistan and will support it in the future too.

The MQM leader demanded that a local government system be set up in Sindh, claiming that a deliberate attempt was made to show the MQM supporters in minority. “We want the rule of law in Pakistan. Wasim Akhtar was elected the mayor of Karachi with hundreds of thousands votes,” he said, demanding that the Building Control Authority be placed under Wasim Akhtar.

Farooq Sattar claimed that the MQM Pakistan’s rally was the biggest gathering in the history of Karachi and there was no need to speculate about it. Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar said on Thursday that the party's show of strength at the Nishtar Park on Friday will silence its detractors.

Speaking to supporters at the musical night organised by the party, he said that those who conspired to divide the MQM would fail in their designs, as the people of Karachi have once again shown that the city stands with his party.

Sattar thanked the people of Karachi for breaking the status quo. He said that his party's message was of peace and harmony and the presence of women in the gathering vindicates that MQM is a peace-loving party.

“People asked me if the MQM going to show its political muscle,” he said. “I told them the power solely belongs to Almighty Allah.” He said all around Nishtar Park, there will be Karachiites who believe in unity.

0



0







Nishtar Park meeting to silence detractors, claims Sattar was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175779-Nishtar-Park-meeting-to-silence-detractors-claims-Sattar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nishtar Park meeting to silence detractors, claims Sattar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175779-Nishtar-Park-meeting-to-silence-detractors-claims-Sattar.